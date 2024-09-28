Georgian Court adds big transfer
Georgian Court has added a big transfer to their 2024-25 roster.6 foot 9 Michael Duviella from Erie JC has joined the GCU program.COLLEGE CAREER2022-23 Season - 9.7 ppg, 4 rpg, 1.5 apg, 7 treys, 45...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news