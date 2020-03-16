News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-16 17:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Georgian Court Adds Forward

Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

Georgian Court has landed a commitment from 6 foot 5 Christion Johnson from Philadelphia power Bonner Prendergast.He helped his team to a 20-5 record while averaging 3 ppg and 3 rpg.NJ Hoops provid...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}