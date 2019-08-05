News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-05 23:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Gayton Makes Pick

Tquh20tyjyschalml8pk
Malachi Gayton
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
@njhoops
Publisher

6 foot 7 recent St. Mary's Elizabeth big man Malachi Gayton has made his college plans. Gayton has decided to stay in state and attend Raritan Valley CC.Last season he helped the Hilltoppers to an ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}