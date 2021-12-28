Gaskin finds new home
6 foot 3 senior Jahzeer Gaskin has found his new home.Gaskin has transferred from one Newark school to another, moving from East Side to Westside.He did not play last season.As a sophomore he avera...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news