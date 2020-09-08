Garris Finds New Home
6 foot 5 rising junior Elijah Garris has found his new home.Garris is headed from one Essex County school to another moving from West Orange to Seton Hall Prep.As a sophomore he averaged 3 ppg and ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news