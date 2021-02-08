Garita Makes College Pick
6 foot 8 Princeton Day 5th year senior Ethan Garita has made his college plans.Garita has decided to attend D-2 Lincoln University.Last season he averaged 13.6 ppg. He was named MVP of Solebury Tip...
