News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-25 18:15:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Gardner Finds New Home

Jared Gardner
Jared Gardner
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
@njhoops
Publisher

6 foot 2 junior Jared Gardner has found his new home.Gardner has transferred from North Plainfield to St. Thomas Aquinas.Gardner averaged 9 ppg as a sophomore and 6 ppg as a freshman.He also played...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}