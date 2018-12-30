Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-30 16:00:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Ganter Makes Pick

Lsfjukmhcqcqka47xznj
Jay Gomes • NJHoops.com
@njhoops
Publisher

5 foot 11 Howell Sr. Matt Ganter has made his college choice. Ganter had decided to stay in state and play for Fairleigh Dickinson Florham.He averaged 9 ppg as a junior and sophomore. He buried 40 ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}