Galloway finds new college home

6 foot 3 former Payne Tech star Dashaun Galloway has found his new college home.

Galloway is moving from Concordia to Bloomfield.

During the 2019-20 season at Concordia he averaged 1.1 ppg, 1.1 rpg and 0.8 apg in 8.6 mpg.

As a senior Galloway averaged 9.1 ppg and 3.7 apg with a high of 19 in the state tournament.

As a junior he went for 8.6 ppg and 5.3 apg. The coaches chose him All SEC Colonial 1st Team.

NJ Hoops provides blanket coverage of NJ basketball all year long for the past 27 years and publishes the NJ Hoops Recruiting Report is read by over 200 college coaches