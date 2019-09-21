News More News
football

Galette Makes Pick

Jay Gomes • NJHoops
@njhoops
Publisher

6 foot 6 Rutgers Prep Sr. Nicolas Galette has made his college pick.Galette has decided to attend Sacred HeartLast season he helped Rutgers Prep to a 18-9 record and final NJHoops.com ranking of 24...

