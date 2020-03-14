News More News
basketball

Fulgencio Makes College Pick

Andres Fulgencio
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

6 foot 3 Dwight Morrow senior Andres Fulgencio has made his college pick.Fulgencio has decided to stay in state and play at D-2 Bloomfield.He was one of the most improved players in the state. This...

