Frink looking for new college home
6 foot 7 former Roselle Catholic star Alanzo Frink is looking for a new college home after three seasons at South Carolina.COLLEGE CAREER2018-19 Season - 2.7 ppg, 1.8 rpg, 0.2 apg, 44%, 22% 3 pt fg...
