{{ timeAgo('2020-03-18 16:19:00 -0500') }} basketball

Friday Looking for New College Home

Sam Friday
Sam Friday
Jay Gomes
Publisher
@njhoops

6 foot 9 former Hudson Catholic star Sam Friday is looking for a new college home. Friday is looking to transfer from Siena.This past season he averaged 3.8 ppg and 2.5 rpg in 10 mpg while shooting...

