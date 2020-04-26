Friday Finds New College Home
6 foot 9 former Hudson Catholic star Sam Friday has found his next college home.Friday is transferring from Siena to Eastern Illinois.This past season he averaged 3.8 ppg and 2.5 rpg in 10 mpg whil...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news