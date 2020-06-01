NJHoops - French Finds Newest College Home

French Finds Newest College Home
6 foot 9 former Hun School star Sasha French has found his next college home. French is transferring from Albany to D-2 Azusa Pacific.Last season at Albany he averaged 2.1 ppg, 1.3 rpg and 0.2 bpg ...
