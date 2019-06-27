Freeman Makes Pick
6 foot 1 recent Pleasantville grad Jalen Freeman has made his college plans.Freeman is headed to Hagerstown Maryland Junior CollegeThis season he helped the Greyhounds to a 20-9 record and final NJ...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news