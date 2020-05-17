News More News
Freeman Finds Next College Home

Maurice Freeman
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
6 foot Salem CC soph Maurice Freeman has found his next college home.Freeman is transferring from Salem to Penn State Fayette.This season he averaged 12.3 ppg, 4.0 rpg and 1.0 apg with 63 treys.He ...

