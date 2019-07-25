News More News
Franklin Makes Pick

Shadir Franklin
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
@njhoops
Publisher

6 foot 6 former Prestige Prep and Paterson Kennedy forward Shadir Franklin has made his college plans.Franklin has decided to stay in state and play at Essex County College.As a high school senior ...

