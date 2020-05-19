News More News
Frage Makes College Pick

Jimmy Frage
Jimmy Frage
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

5 foot 11 Colonia senior Jimmy Frage has made his college plans.Frage has decided to stay in state and play at D-2 Junior College Raritan Valley CCThis season Frage led Colonia to a 22-7 record and...

