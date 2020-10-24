Fowler Finds New Home
6 foot 3 Jr. has found his new home. Fowler has transferred from Medford Tech to Burlington City.Last season he averaged 13 ppg with 93 treys. He scored 25 in two contests, with 5 and 6 treys respe...
