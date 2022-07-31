Former NJ Hoopers stats at Nike Peach Jam in 16U
Nike held the premier summer event, the Peach Jam July 17-24 in Georgia.There were a few NJ Hoopers participatingA look at how the former NJ Hoopers played in 16U
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news