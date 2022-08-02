Former NJ Hoopers state in UAA Finals Class of 2023 in 17U
Under Armour held the UAA Finals July 20-23 in Chicago.There were a few former NJ Hoopers in the Class of 2023 playing in 17U.A look at how they played
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news