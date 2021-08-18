Former NJ Hoopers star in UAA Indiana 17U
Under Armor Association held their third live session of AAU basketball July 23-25 in Indiana.In addition to a New Jersey team there were some New Jersey Hoopers on some other squads.A look at the ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news