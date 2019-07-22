Ford Makes Pick
6-foot-2 former Nottingham star Christian Ford has made his college plans. Ford has decided to attend Mercer County College. Ford was a 2017 high school grad.As a senior he helped Nottingham to a 2...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news