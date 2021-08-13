Floyd adjusts plans

6 foot 3 Roselle Catholic star Corey Floyd has adjusted his plans.

Floyd was set to spend his senior season at RC before heading to UConn. He has expedited his plans and is headed to the Big East school now.

He took summer classes and graduated early.

Last season he led Roselle Catholic to a 11-3 record and final NJHoops.com ranking of 3rd in state.

He averaged 16.6 ppg and 4.1 rpg. He was chosen NJHoops.com 1st Team All State, 1st Team All State Junior and 1st Team All State Non Public B.

As a sophomore he helped Roselle Catholic to a 22-7 record, Union County Tournament championship and final NJHoops.com ranking of 2nd in the state.

He averaged 11.2 ppg scoring 20 in a win over Summit and 19 in a loss to Patrick School.

He was ranked 4th in the class by NJHoops.com

