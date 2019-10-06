News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-06 11:48:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Flowers Finds New Home

Gavin Flowers
Gavin Flowers
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
@njhoops
Publisher

6 foot 5 senior Gavin Flowers has found his new home. With the closing of St. Mary's High School in Elizabeth he has transferred to Seton Hall Prep.Last season he helped the Hilltoppers to an 18-8 ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}