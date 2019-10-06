Flowers Finds New Home
6 foot 5 senior Gavin Flowers has found his new home. With the closing of St. Mary's High School in Elizabeth he has transferred to Seton Hall Prep.Last season he helped the Hilltoppers to an 18-8 ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news