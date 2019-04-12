Ticker
Fleming Reopens Recruiting

Dan Fleming
Jay Gomes • NJHoops.com
6 foot 8 Haddonfield Sr. Dan Fleming has reopened his college recruiting. A few days ago Fleming committed to D-2 Holy Family. Holy Family Head Coach RC Kehoe was let go and Fleming wants to pursue...

