{{ timeAgo('2019-05-21 15:00:00 -0500') }} basketball

Fleming Makes Pick

Eric Fleming
Jay Gomes • NJHoops.com
@njhoops
Publisher

6 foot 6 Hun Sr. Eric Fleming has made his college plans.Fleming has decided to attend D-2 St. Rose in Albany NY.This season he was selected Trentonian 2nd Team All Prep As a junior at Hun he was c...

