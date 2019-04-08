Ticker
Fleming Makes Pick

Dan Fleming
6 foot 8 Haddonfield Sr. Dan Fleming has made his college choice.Fleming has decided to attend D-2 Holy Family.Fleming helped Haddonfield to the Group 2 state championship, 31-2 record and final NJ...

