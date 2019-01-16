Fleming Earning Recruiting Interest
One of the players having an excellent season and flying under the radar is 6 foot 8 Haddonfield Sr. Dan Fleming.He has led the Bulldogs to an 11-1 record while averaging 18.5 ppg. An excellent sho...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news