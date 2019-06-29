News More News
basketball

Fitch Makes Pick

Damere Fitch
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
6 foot 5 recent Marist grad Damere Fitch has made his college plans.Bruce has decided to stay in state and play at Brookdale CC.He helped the Knight to a 20-7 record and final NJHoops.com ranking o...

