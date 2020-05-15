Figueroa Looking for New College Home
6 foot 2 sophomore Justin Figueroa is looking for a new college home.The former Knox School New York star is transferring from Georgian Court.This season he averaged 9.1 ppg, 1.8 rpg and 2.0 apg in...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news