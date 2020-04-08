News More News
Figueroa Finds New College Home

Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

6 foot 2 guard Justin Figueroa is moving on. He has transferred from NJ D-2 Georgian Court to Clayton State after two seasons with the Lions.This past season he averaged 9.1 ppg, 1.8 rpg and 2.4 ap...

