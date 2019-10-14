Feliz Finds College Home
6 foot 2 recent Clifon grad Ian Feliz has found his college home.Feliz has decided to stay in state and attend Brookdale CCHe led Clifton to a 20-8 and final NJHoops.com ranking of 55th in the stat...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news