Felician lands guard
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
6 foot 10 former Seton Hall big man Sadraque Nganga is looking for his next college home.
6 foot 5 former Seton Hall guard Jahari Long has found his next college home.
6 foot 6 former Seton Hall wing Femi Odukale is looking for his next college home.
6 foot 2 former Blair star Kyle Cuffe has found his new college home.
6 foot 1 Oratory two sport star senior Max Cook has made his college pick.
6 foot 10 former Seton Hall big man Sadraque Nganga is looking for his next college home.
6 foot 5 former Seton Hall guard Jahari Long has found his next college home.
6 foot 6 former Seton Hall wing Femi Odukale is looking for his next college home.