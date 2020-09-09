Felician Adds Juco Big Man
Felician has added a big man from upstate New York for the 2020-21 season.6 foot 7 Ebuka Nnagbo is headed to Felician after one season at Frank Phillips Junior College.Last season at Frank Phillips...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news