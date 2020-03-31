FDU Adds NYC Wing
FDU has gotten a commitment today from 6 foot 4 Joe Munden from across the river in New York City.Munden starred at Monsignor Scanlan High SchoolHe had offers from Howard, Stony Brook and interest ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news