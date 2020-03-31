News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-31 16:17:29 -0500') }} other sports Edit

FDU Adds NYC Wing

Joe Munden
Joe Munden
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

FDU has gotten a commitment today from 6 foot 4 Joe Munden from across the river in New York City.Munden starred at Monsignor Scanlan High SchoolHe had offers from Howard, Stony Brook and interest ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}