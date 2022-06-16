FDU adds Juco Transfer

FDU has added a juco transfer with D-1 experience. 6 foot 3 Heru Bligen is transferring to the Knights from Dodge City Junior College. He played at Longwood before Dodge City

He attended St. Andrew's Episcopal High School in Maryland.

COLLEGE CAREER

2019-20 Season - 4 ppg, 1.8 rpg, 0.7 apg, 4 treys, 47%, 31%, 79% in 13 mpg at Longwood

2020-21 Season - 6.3 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 1.3 apg, 5 treys, 38%, 31%, 61% in 22 mpg at Longwood

2021-22 Season - 15.6 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 1.8 apg, 48%, 66% at Garden City JC

HIGH SCHOOL CAREER

2018-19 Season - 16.2 ppg,

2017-18 Season - 16.1 ppg, 8 rpg, 4.4 apg

