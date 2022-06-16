FDU adds Juco Transfer
FDU has added a juco transfer with D-1 experience. 6 foot 3 Heru Bligen is transferring to the Knights from Dodge City Junior College. He played at Longwood before Dodge City
He attended St. Andrew's Episcopal High School in Maryland.
COLLEGE CAREER
2019-20 Season - 4 ppg, 1.8 rpg, 0.7 apg, 4 treys, 47%, 31%, 79% in 13 mpg at Longwood
2020-21 Season - 6.3 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 1.3 apg, 5 treys, 38%, 31%, 61% in 22 mpg at Longwood
2021-22 Season - 15.6 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 1.8 apg, 48%, 66% at Garden City JC
HIGH SCHOOL CAREER
2018-19 Season - 16.2 ppg,
2017-18 Season - 16.1 ppg, 8 rpg, 4.4 apg
