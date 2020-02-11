News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-11 09:45:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

FDU Add Big

Pier-Olivier Racine
Pier-Olivier Racine
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

FDU has added a big man in their 2020 recruiting class.The Knights went north to Canada to land 6 foot 8 Pier-Olivier Racine from Vanier College High School in QuebecVanier is ranked as the #1 team...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}