Fauntelroy makes plans
6 foot 1 recent Olympus senior Guy Fauntelroy has made his plans for next season. Fauntleroy has decided to return to Olympus and play for their postgraduate team next season. He came to New Jersey...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news