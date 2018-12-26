Falchi Steps Down at TCA
Highly successful Trenton Catholic Academy Head Coach Fred Falchi has stepped down due to health concerns.Assistant Coach Eric Elliott is taking over for the rest of the season. Falchi's health iss...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news