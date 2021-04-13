NJHoops - Eytle-Rock looking for new college home

6 foot 3 former Peddie star RJ Eytle-Rock is looking for a new college home. He is transferring from UMBC.

COLLEGE CAREER

2018-19 Stats - 5.1 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 1.8 apg in 24.4 mpg, 40.4% fg%, 31.8% 3 pt fg%, 79.1% ft%

2019-20 Stats - 11.2 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 3.3 apg in 31.4 mpg, 39.5%, 36.3%, 76.8%

2020-21 Stats - 14.3 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 2.6 apg in 30.1 mpg, 47.4%, 40.0 3 pt fg%, 79.2%

He was chosen 1st Team All Conference this season

HIGH SCHOOL CAREER

He came to Peddie from the UK. He was already committed to UMBC before his season in NJ.

He was ranked as NJHoops.com #7 postgrad in the class of 2018

Peddie adds international point - 8/8/17

