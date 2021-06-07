Ewell-McKinnon makes plans
6 foot 7 Patrick School senior Kareem Ewell-McKinnon has made his plans for next season.He has decided to spend a postgraduate season playing for Olympus Prep.This season he helped the Patrick scho...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news