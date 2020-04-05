Everett Makes College Pick
6 foot 2 Payne Tech senior Ibn Everett has made his college plans. Everett has decided to stay close to home and compete in the tough New Jersey Athletic Conference for Rutgers Newark.He helped Pay...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news