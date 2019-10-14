Even More Top Seniors at EKB
Thursday night we drove up to West Orange High School for the EKB Showcase. There were close to 80 NJ prospects competing the vast majority seniors.Even more of the top performers we saw
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news