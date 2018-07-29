Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-29 20:15:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Even More Top NJ Rising Seniors we saw at Live in AC Wednesday

Jay Gomes • NJHoops.com
@njhoops
Publisher

Wednesday afternoon we drove down to Richard Stockton University for the Live in AC Tournament.We saw 5 games and 5 different NJ 17U teamsAt NJHoops.com we write about the seniors first and later g...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}