News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-26 17:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Evans Makes College Pick

Chris Evans
Chris Evans
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

6 foot 2 Doane Academy Sr. Chris Evans has made his college plans.Evans has decided to attend Wesley College in Delaware.This past season he helped Doane Academy to an 18-8 recordHe averaged 16.6 p...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}