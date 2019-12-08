News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-08 15:35:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Evans Finds New Home

Eddie Evans
Eddie Evans
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

6 foot 4 Sr. Eddie Evans has found his new home. Evans has transferred from Trenton Catholic to St. Benedict's.Last season he helped Trenton Catholic to a 16-10 record and final NJHoops.com ranking...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}