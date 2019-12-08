Evans Finds New Home
6 foot 4 Sr. Eddie Evans has found his new home. Evans has transferred from Trenton Catholic to St. Benedict's.Last season he helped Trenton Catholic to a 16-10 record and final NJHoops.com ranking...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news