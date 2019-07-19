News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-19 06:37:31 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Estrada Makes Pick

Caly3vlfordeaizw06pn
Aaron Estrada
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
@njhoops
Publisher

NJHoops.com highest rated available guard, Aaron Estrada of St. Benedict's is now off the board. Estrada has committed to St. Peter's.He transferred to St. Benedict's from Woodbury after his junior...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}