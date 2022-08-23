Estevez makes college pick
6 foot 4 former Teaneck star Cam Estevez has made his college pick.The Canterbury Prep star has committed to Rhode Island.He chose URI over St. Bonaventure, VCU, Mississippi St, Miami OH & Central ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news